JESSE WATTERS: Biden's focus isn't on the forgotten man

FOX News host Jesse Watters condemns President Biden’s re-election campaign on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: How does Biden have a bullhorn when there's no one there? Because it's all stagecraft. Biden's focus isn't on the forgotten man. It's on the man who keeps forgetting himself, Blacks, union workers – Biden has lost his base. So, now they just have to keep him from falling on his face while Democrats are on the edge of the knife with Biden, Donald Trump has morphed his campaign from huge rallies to retail politics, up close and personal with the forgotten man.

BIDEN ALLIES SAY WHITE HOUSE FINDS 3RD PARTY CANDIDATES 'PRETTY F---ING CONCERNING'

He's swimming in the base. Yesterday, he walked into a gun shop in South Carolina and went shopping...Now, the store says Trump didn't actually buy a gun, which is good because that would have been a bail violation. Now, like Charlamagne said, you can't fake authenticity. Trump is swashbuckling through tailgates, signing women's T-shirts, barnstorming Dairy Queen.

He's not tripping. He's flipping burgers. The likelihood of a second Trump term is coming into focus for the Washington establishment, and they are terrified they're going to prison.