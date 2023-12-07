Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Biden is on a mission

Biden is catching heat, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: Democrats aren't backing Biden Video

Jesse Watters: Democrats aren't backing Biden

FOX News host Jesse Watters reacts to calls for the president to step aside on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters says President Biden's support is declining among his party on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's a man on a mission. He wants to stop Donald Trump. No, he says he has to stop Donald Trump, and to sell himself, Joe Biden's calling himself a winner. 

HOUSE REPS ANNOUNCE INVESTIGATION INTO HARVARD, MIT, UPENN AFTER 'MORALLY BANKRUPT' TESTIMONY ON ANTISEMITISM 

The only thing Biden is catching is heat because Democrats aren't backing Biden on his little mission. They don't like their chances… Remember when The Washington Post told Biden to step aside and Bret Baier's wins were not unraveled? Now, it's like every day Democrats are telling Biden to step aside, but like Charlamagne said, Biden has an ego. So, Democrats are just picking their replacement right in front of his face. 

When a lifelong Democrat tells you they're having second thoughts, that's when it's game over. Republicans just have to not screw this up, so it's never a sure thing. 

