Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jesse Watters: If you attack a Republican politician in New York, you'll be out before dinner

Jesse Watters reacts to the Lee Zeldin attack

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: Intimidation and mob justice are part of the left-wing playbook Video

Jesse Watters: Intimidation and mob justice are part of the left-wing playbook

WARNING—Graphic footage: Fox News host Jesse Watters voices his concerns over the crime spike in the United States on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the attack against Lee Zeldin and voices his concerns about the crime spike on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Attacking a member of Congress is very serious. He said, "You're done," and then tried to stab him. That guy is going to sit in jail for a while, right? Wrong. He was let out without bail just a few hours later, walking around out and about now, probably ordering pizza. This is a signal to assassins. 

ALLEGED LEE ZELDIN ATTEMPTED ATTACKER CHARGED WITH FELONY, IMMEDIATELY RELEASED JUST AS CONGRESSMAN PREDICTED 

You attack a Republican politician in New York, and you'll be out before dinner. MSNBC didn't even think an attempt on the life of a congressman was newsworthy. They only covered the story once for 36 seconds at 5 a.m., which is odd because by the Left's own standard, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul incited this attack. Hours before the attack, Hochul sent out details about when and where Zeldin would be campaigning, accusing the congressman of working with extremist groups and peddling dangerous lies and misinformation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Will there be an investigation into Kathy Hochul's emails? Inciting an attack against your political opponent seems serious, something you would see in a banana republic. Isn't that what we've been told every day for over a year? Intimidation and mob justice is part of the left-wing playbook. 

Jesse Watters: Intimidation and mob justice are part of the left-wing playbook Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.