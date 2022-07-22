Kathy Hochul campaign sent email about upcoming Lee Zeldin events before attempted attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign sent an email about upcoming campaign events being held by Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger in the New York gubernatorial race, prior to a man's attempted attack on him while he was speaking Thursday evening.

Prior to the Zeldin campaign event, Hochul's campaign sent out a media advisory, titled "'Big Lie' Lee kicks off statewide 'MAGA Republican' bus tour," to subscribers of its email list. That email, according to NY1 reporter Zack Fink, contained information pertaining to Zeldin's upcoming campaign events, including the dates and times the events were scheduled to begin.

"On Thursday, July 21, 2022, 'Big Lie' Lee and his entourage of extremists kick off the statewide 'MAGA Republican' Bus Tour, which will make stops across the state peddling dangerous lies, misinformation, and his far-right agenda," the campaign email stated. "At stops during the tour, Zeldin will be joined by top anti-abortion advocates, NRA enthusiasts, and a cast of extremist groups."

The email, which was a spoof to an original email sent by the Zeldin campaign about the upcoming events, was only sent to members of the press, according to a Hochul campaign source.

ALLEGED LEE ZELDIN ATTEMPTED ATTACKER CHARGED WITH FELONY, IMMEDIATELY RELEASED JUST AS ZELDIN PREDICTED

Highlighting Thursday's event held by Zeldin in Perinton, New York , Hochul's campaign wrote in the email: "RSVP to hear about Zeldin's 'Election Integrity Task Force,' and his recent election fraud scandal in which his campaign photocopied over 11,000 duplicate petition signatures."

Also listed in the email were details of Zeldin's upcoming weekend events across the state.

Following the attempted attack, which took place after a man walked onto the stage holding a sharp object while Zeldin was speaking to supporters, Hochul released a statement condemning the "violent behavior in the strongest terms possible."

WITNESS RECOUNTS ATTACK ON LEE ZELDIN AT CAMPAIGN EVENT IN NEW YORK: ‘KINDA CRAZY'

The suspect, identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 of Fairport, N.Y., was charged with attempted assault in the second degree. He was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance, the sheriff’s department said.

Zeldin, who was giving a speech about bail reform at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post when the alleged assault happened, predicted the alleged attacker would be released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The attacker is in custody," Zeldin said in a statement after the attempted attack. "Grateful for the attendees who stepped up quickly to assist and the law enforcement officers who quickly responded. I’m as resolute as ever to do my part to make New York safe again. This suspect will likely be right back out on the street immediately."

The motive behind the alleged attack remains unclear.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this article.