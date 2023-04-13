Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

JESSE WATTERS: Anheuser-Busch is dealing with a massive hangover

Jesse Watters discusses how Budweiser is receiving backlash, stock plunges and lower sales after partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BUD LIGHT'S DYLAN MULVANEY CONTROVERSY HITS RURAL DISTRIBUTORS AS BRANDING GURU THINKS CONSUMERS ARE CONFUSED

JESSE WATTERS: Anheuser-Busch is dealing with a massive hangover right now. And just like every hangover, it's their fault. Drinkers are angry. They teamed up with transgender Dylan. Kid Rock is blasting 30 racks in the backyard. Boom. And now country star Travis Tritt is cutting ties with the company. Things aren't good for Budweiser's parent company. 

A picture of the commemorative Bud Light can featuring TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. 

A picture of the commemorative Bud Light can featuring TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.  (Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram)

…That Budweiser brass claims they were blindsided by the move. Well, they've lost $5 billion in market valuation. 

Oh, and sales? They've dropped 30%. Even the Budweiser Clydesdales have felt the backlash. Distributors are canceling events featuring the horses that have symbolized the company for decades. But as Bud hemorrhages money, we have to remember who the real victim is here: Dylan. 

