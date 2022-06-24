Roe v. Wade overturned: Liberal journalists rage at Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not retiring

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday resulted in meltdowns from many liberal journalists blaming former President Trump and the conservative justices.

However, some in the liberal media actually suggested the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was partly responsible. Taking their grievances to social media, journalists and other media figures slammed the formerly revered liberal icon for not retiring sooner.

Ginsburg died in September of 2020 at 87 years old, leaving a vacancy for President Trump to nominate Justice Amy Coney Barrett to take her place on the Court.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

Columnist Scott Feinberg called Ginsburg a "hero" whose decision not to retire "helped lead to the destruction" of Roe v. Wade. "Sadly, this will be a big part of her legacy," he tweeted.

Podcast host Katie Halper mocked the late justice in a sarcastic tweet. "So glad RBG kept planking instead of retiring from the Supreme Court," she wrote.

Rebecca Fishbein, a freelance writer for liberal outlets such as Jezebel and Vice, suggested Ginsburg and President Obama were responsible for this outcome.

Responding to a tweet sent by the former president blasting the Court's decision, Fishbein wrote, "hm well maybe someone could have convinced rbg to retire."

BILL MAHER SAYS RUTH BADER GINSBURG ‘SHOULD’VE QUIT' UNDER OBAMA: SHE DIDN'T ‘TAKE THE HINT’

Journalist for The Independent, Skylar Baker-Jordan, griped, "But at least RBG got to die in office."

Freelance journalist Eoin Higgins agreed, taking shots at both Ginsburg and Obama for the demise of the abortion precedent.

Some conservatives cheered the Court's decision and also gave credit to the late liberal justice.