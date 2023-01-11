Jerrod Carmichael prompts gasps at Golden Globes with joke about Tom Cruise, Scientologist Shelly Miscavige

Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael prompted gasps as the host of the Golden Globes on Tuesday night when he made a joke about Scientology, Tom Cruise and the mysterious wife of the head of Scientology, a woman who hasn’t been seen in public since 2007.

Holding three Golden Globe Award trophies, Carmichael began his joke by referencing Cruise returning his Golden Globes in 2021 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association dealt with a scandal on membership: "Backstage I found the awards that Tom Cruise returned."

The host continued, "I think, maybe, we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige." That line drew audible gasps from the crowd as it referenced the wife of the leader of Scientology, David Miscavige. Shelly Miscavige was last seen publicly in 2007, and many have speculated as to her whereabouts.

Actress Leah Remini, a former Scientologist who has become an outspoken critic of the religion since leaving it in July 2013, tweeted her approval of the joke.

In November, Remini wrote an extensive twitter thread about Shelly Miscavige and her concern about what exactly is going on.

In that tweet thread, Remini stated that the LAPD asserted it had located Mrs. Miscavige: "When I asked if detectives had spoken to or had seen Shelly themselves, I was told that was 'classified' by the LAPD."

The Church of Scientology contacted Fox News Digital after this article was published, pointing to a Nov. 11 LAPD response to Remini’s Twitter thread. It noted, "In 2014, Los Angeles Police Department detectives assigned to the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) went to Shelly Miscavige’s location and personally made contact with her and her attorney. Detectives found her to be alive and safe, and subsequently closed the missing persons investigation."

The statement added, "The case was not investigated Hollywood Division personnel and had no involvement by retired LAPD Commander Corey Palka."

Fox News digital reached out to Christian Toto, a film critic who runs the website HollywoodinToto.com. He did not find the joke as brave as some, connecting it to the success of Cruise. Toto called the choice of target "interesting," but added, "It's ironic that awards show monologues are getting safer, less willing to attack targets outside the usual suspects, like the GOP."

"Yet Carmichael chose to savage the one star who not only shows gratitude toward moviegoers but helped single-handedly bring back audiences via 'Top Gun: Maverick,'" Toto added.

Reps for Carmichael did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.