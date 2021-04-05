Jennifer Rubin knocks off 'Liberal Hack' champ Brian Stelter, faces Chris Cuomo in title contest

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin pulled off a stunning upset over defending champion Brian Stelter in the semifinal round of this year's #HackMadness.

Rubin, who was defeated by Stelter in last year's championship match, edged out CNN's left-wing media guru by a narrow margin, earning 51% of the whopping 15,858 votes, an impressive 8-point swing from 2020. Both were the No. 1 seed in their divisions.

While Stelter entered this year's tournament as the defending champion and a high-profile CNN host, his hackery was not enough to overtaking Rubin's cult following.

However, Rubin's Twitter fans may face an uphill battle against CNN's scandal-plagued prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo, a No. 2 seed who will make his first appearance in the "Liberal Hack" championship game.

Cuomo, who spent much of the past year hyping his brother's presidential prospects and performing prop comedy as the coronavirus ripped through New York nursing homes, easily defeated Twitter disinformation king Aaron Rupar with nearly 56% of the vote.

The "Cuomo Prime Time" host received a major "competitive boost" in recent weeks after it was reported that he received prioritized COVID testing from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the early months of the pandemic while ordinary New Yorkers suffered.

A tournament analyst from the "Ruthless" podcast told Fox News: "We’re set for a caliber of championship never seen before in tournament history. Chris Cuomo brings a formidable record into the final game but it might not be enough to knock off powerhouse contender Jennifer 'brain worms' Rubin. These two will certainly leave everything on the playing surface."

The winner of the second annual "Liberal Hack Tournament" will be announced Tuesday evening.

The tournament, sponsored by "Ruthless," is a viral NCAA Tournament-style contest pitting members of the mainstream media against each other in the ultimate fight to be labeled the supreme hack. The matchups are conducted on Twitter by conservative personality and "Ruthless" co-host Comfortably Smug.

"Ruthless," which is also co-hosted by Josh Holmes and Michael Duncan, is described as a variety "progrum" that "brings the next generation of conservative talk to the next level." New episodes are released every Tuesday and Thursday.