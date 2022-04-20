Expand / Collapse search
Florida AG calls out Jen Psaki's 'misinformation' about Florida law: 'A fraud on the American public'

Psaki fought back tears as she criticized Florida's parental rights law for hurting kids

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Florida's attorney general calls out Jen Psaki for supporting the left’s misleading narrative on the state's parental rights law.

April 20, 2022 – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that Jen Psaki's emotional criticism of the Parental Rights in Education law amounted to "misinformation" from the administration. Moody called out Psaki for furthering the left's "fraudulent" narrative, arguing the law protects "parental rights" and promotes healthy, age-appropriate "classroom instruction."

PSAKI FIGHTS BACK TEARS AS SHE CRITICIZES FLORIDA PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL

ASHLEY MOODY: This is Psaki histrionics adding to this fraud on the American public that this has anything other to do with parental rights and classroom instruction with kids as young as kindergarten. Anyone that wants to talk about this bill with a leader should have to say, How young do you believe we should talk about sexual interests with children? These histrionics, saying that leaders are harming children, I'm a mother of a young school-aged child. I want what's best for our children, as do all leaders in the state of Florida. And again, all of this behavior, this name-calling, this misinformation about this bill is all a part of this radical fraud on the American public.

