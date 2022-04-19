Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Psaki fights back tears over Florida's parental rights bill, says it's hurting children's 'lives'

Psaki accused Republicans of driving a 'political wedge issue'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Todd Piro talks to Florida locals about new parental rights law Video

Todd Piro talks to Florida locals about new parental rights law

White House Press Secretary broke into tears while discussing Florida’s controversial parental rights bill in a podcast released this week.

"I’m going to get emotional about this issue because it’s horrible," Psaki said on Jessica Yellin’s "News Not Noise" podcast while fighting back tears discussing the Florida legislation recently signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis thar prohibits classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" with children in third grade or younger "or in a manner that is not age-appropriate.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FLORIDA'S DESANTIS SIGNS PARENTAL RIGHTS IN EDUCATION BILL, HITS BACK AT HOLLYWOOD CRITICS

"This is an issue that makes me completely crazy," Psaki added.

Psaki explained that Republicans are using the legislation as a "political wedge issue" in an attempt to "win the culture war" in a way that is "harsh and cruel to kids."

"It’s like kids who are bullied and then all these leaders are taking steps to hurt them and hurt their lives and hurt their families," Psaki said, adding that there are "multiple layers" of the legislation that are "outrageous."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis walk at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, Oct. 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

DESANTIS CALLS ON LEGISLATURE TO TARGET DISNEY'S SELF GOVERNING SPECIAL STATUS: 'TERMINATION'

Psaki has repeatedly criticized the Florida bill along with President Joe Biden who called the bill "hateful" in a February tweet. 

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community attend the "Say Gay Anyway" rally in Miami Beach, Florida on March 13, 2022.  (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Recent polling has shown that the bill, which has been labeled the "Don't Say Gay" bill despite not banning the word or containing the word in the  legislation, is popular among Florida voters including 52% of likely voters in the Democratic primary who say that they oppose the kind of teaching that the bill prohibits.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

