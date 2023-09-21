Jeffrey Dahmer's father tells killer son 'you're just like me' in never-before-heard prison convos

Chilling, never-before-heard audio tapes reveal new details in the relationship between serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his father, Lionel.

"What was the very first fantasy, I was wondering that you could remember having which you thought to yourself was kind of odd or disturbing?" Lionel asked Jeffrey in one of the tapes, now made public by FOX Nation.

"I had weird thoughts too, in my childhood," Lionel said. "You're just like me, Jeff."

The recorded conversations between serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and his father, Lionel, have been made public for the first time. Featured in FOX Nation's "My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes," the audio tapes reveal from Dahmer's own words new details about his crimes and his relationship with his father.

FOX Nation's four-part docuseries takes a closer look at Dahmer's string of crimes and explores the killer's life, from his early years to his own demise.

In the series, one woman described the recordings of conversations between father and son during Jeffrey's time in prison as "a father looking for answers."

"What's really been puzzling me is how come I just didn't know anything about this?" Lionel asked Jeffrey.

"I pretty much was doing things in my own little world," the killer responded. "Amazingly, all the times I should have been caught, I never was."

Dahmer, also known as "The Milwaukee Monster" was arrested in May 1991 by the Milwaukee Police Department. Officials found several decapitated human heads and numerous dismembered bodies at the crime scene; however, the true nature of Dahmer's gruesome crimes was yet to be uncovered.

Dahmer, a sex offender, committed the rape, murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Many of his later murders involved necrophilia, cannibalism and the preservation of body parts.

"He didn't necessarily want to keep killing initially. He did tell me, though, once the killing started, it was such an adrenaline rush, it met his fantasy," former FBI profiler Dan Craft said in the FOX Nation docuseries.

The 34-year-old was serving 15 consecutive life terms in 1994 when he was bludgeoned to death by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver.

Lionel recorded the conversations with Jeffrey while the killer was serving his 957-year prison sentence at the Columbia Correctional Institution. The concerned father hoped the conversations would help him understand how his son became the cannibal killer.

"Remember that small, one-by-one square foot box? You know, what was in it, don't you?" Jeffrey asked.

Lionel responded, "No."

"The mummified head," the younger Dahmer explained.

"Oh, I see," Lionel responded.

The conversations between father and son reveal not only the dynamics of the Dahmer family but also bring new insight into the mind of a murderer through the killer's own words.

Beyond the conversations between Jeffrey and Lionel Dahmer, the FOX Nation series looks at other family video tapes and hears from other individuals connected to the case.

Those interviews include Dahmer's high school friend Mike Kukral, retired Milwaukee Police Department Lieutenants Kenneth Meuler and Michael Dubis, retired FBI profiler Dan Craft, Dahmer's college roommate Michael Prochaska and even survivor Ronald Flowers.

While Dahmer's crimes have been reported, researched and studied, the never-before-heard audio tapes give unprecedented insight into the mind of one of the nation's most notorious serial killers. To hear more of Jeffrey and Lionel's conversations, stream FOX Nation's "My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes" now.

