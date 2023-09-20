Detective who arrested Jeffrey Dahmer describes the gruesome crime scene: I still have 'uneasy nights'

On the night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in 1991, detectives uncovered an unspeakable crime scene that led to the conviction of one of America's most notorious serial killers.

One of the detectives on the scene described what he saw on that May evening.

"We got sent up to the apartment there to meet another detective, and we were told that there were some pictures in the apartment, and we were told that there might be a human head in a box. That's pretty way out there as far as even a homicide detective," Retired Milwaukee police Lt. Michael Dubis said on "FOX & Friends" Tuesday.

"When we arrived, that's exactly what we had. We started looking around a little bit and made sure there were no other victims or anybody else in the apartment. There were human heads and bones and things all over. Every drawer we opened, every cabinet we opened, there was body parts."

JEFFREY DAHMER'S FORMER CLASSMATE ON LEARNING OF THE KILLER'S CRIMES: ‘I COULDN’T FATHOM WHAT I WAS READING'

Dahmer was arrested in May 1991 by the Milwaukee Police Department. At the crime scene, officials found several decapitated human heads and numerous dismembered bodies.

Dahmer, a sex offender, committed the rape, murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Many of his later murders involved necrophilia, cannibalism and the preservation of body parts.

"I know that the smell in his apartment was not that of death. Again, I was a homicide detective for 12 years, and then when I made lieutenant and eventually captain, I stayed in the homicide division. It was a very sweet smell. It's [a] very chemically smell," Dubis said.

The serial killer's horrific modus operandi was further brought to light during his trial where he was convicted of 15 killings in Wisconsin. According to prosecutors, there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with the 16th slaying. He also pleaded guilty to the Ohio murder of a hitchhiker in 1978.

Dahmer was serving 15 consecutive life terms in 1994 when he was bludgeoned to death by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver.



NEVER-BEFORE-HEARD AUDIO TAPES OF JEFFREY DAHMER, FATHER BRING NEW INSIGHT INTO INFAMOUS KILLER'S CRIMES

On the night of Dahmer's arrest, Dubis said the phone in the killer's apartment kept ringing. When Dubis answered, Dahmer's father, Lionel, was on the line.

"The phone kept ringing and ringing and ringing and ringing and finally I just picked it up and answered it. And it was his dad, Lionel, and we spoke for a few minutes. I told him that Jeffrey was okay, that we were investigating a homicide, but that he was downtown, he was talking to some other detectives. He wasn't hurt. And that was pretty much the end of that conversation," he said.

The interaction between Dubis and Lionel Dahmer was also mentioned in FOX Nation's "My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes," now streaming.

Included in the docu-series are chilling recordings of conversations between Jeffrey and his father, Lionel. These never-before-heard audio tapes reveal from Dahmer's own words new details about his crimes and his relationship with his father.

"Lionel was comforting Jeffrey, trying to get him to understand where he's at," Dubis said.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

While the motivation for recording the conversations is unknown, Dubis noted how these tapes give new "insight into what was going on and what the family motives were there."

Durbis and other individuals connected to Dahmer's case reveal more chilling details of the cannibal serial killer. To learn more about the "Milwaukee Monster" and his descent into depravity, watch "My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes," now streaming on FOX Nation.

FOX Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for FOX Nation subscribers. Go to FOX Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

FOX News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.