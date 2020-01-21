Jeff Sessions: Democrats' impeachment mission is a taxpayer-funded 'political attack ad'

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that Democrats are essentially producing a taxpayer-funded campaign ad by impeaching President Trump ahead of the November election.

Sessions, who is currently seeking to retake his former U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that Senate Democrats are presiding over a "fishing expedition" that is abusing the impeachment process.

"It's ... an embarrassment to the House," Sessions said. "They want to continue this paid political attack ad -- paid for by the taxpayers -- for untold weeks. They could have fought for this evidence in the House, [and] ask for the courts to complete a hearing as to whether or not these witnesses should be compelled or not."

Sessions said that instead of performing due diligence in the House of Representatives and going through the process of calling supposed "key" witnesses like former National Security Adviser John Bolton, House Democrats handed the Senate an "unsubstantiated" case for impeaching Trump.

"Now they want the Senate to go on a fishing expedition," added Sessions, who said that if the Senate wants to vote on whether to call further witnesses, that vote should happen after both the House "impeachment managers" make their opening arguments and the Trump White House team offers their defense.

However, Sessions said that in his mind, further witnesses are not needed. By contrast, Sessions said that in 1999, there was clear evidence President Bill Clinton committed perjury and obstruction -- and therefore it was appropriate for the Senate to call witnesses.