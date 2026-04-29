JD Vance recounts being rushed from WHCA Dinner after suspected gunman breached security

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Watch the full interview with VP Vance, today at 4pm ET on "The Will Cain Show."

Vice President JD Vance recounted harrowing details from being rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a "Will Cain Show" exclusive on Wednesday.

"I really didn't know what was going on," he told the Fox News host.

"Just to give you my perspective, I'm sitting up there on the dais with some journalists and obviously with the president of the United States, a few seats to my right, and there's a lot of commotion."

Vance was seated on the dais with a series of other high-profile attendees when he began to hear a series of loud noises he couldn't identify.

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He then saw people ducking under tables, responding to commotion in the back of the ballroom.

"Then an agent comes and whispers in my ear. [He] basically says, 'Sir, we have to leave,'" he recounted.

Vance, along with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, were ushered out of the ballroom at the Washington Hilton hotel during Saturday's event after the suspected gunman, 31-year-old Cole Allen, allegedly rushed a Secret Service checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Dinner armed with multiple weapons.

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A Secret Service officer was taken to the hospital after he was shot in his ballistic vest during the incident.

Vance, the president's designated "fraud czar," also touched on the latest in the high-profile Minnesota fraud investigation during his interview with Cain, blasting Gov. Tim Walz, who has allegedly claimed credit for fraud raids in Minneapolis.

"This is like the arsonist trying to claim credit for the work of the fire department because Tim Walz let this fraud happen under his watch, whether he was complicit in it directly himself or just turned a blind eye towards it," Vance said.

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He added, "We really did not get much help at all from the governor's office. Where we did actually get some help was from some state local law enforcement officers who we assigned to the federal task force because the state government wasn't doing anything, so all credit goes to people on the ground, the federal officers, the state officers who are working to uncover this fraud."

Walz's office was reached for comment but did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request.

Watch the full interview with VP Vance, today at 4pm ET on "The Will Cain Show."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.