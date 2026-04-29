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JD Vance recounts being rushed from WHCA Dinner after suspected gunman breached security

Vance tells Will Cain about chaotic incident, hits back at Gov. Tim Walz's response to Minnesota fraud investigation

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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JD Vance recounts being rushed out of WHCA Dinner Video

JD Vance recounts being rushed out of WHCA Dinner

The vice president recalls being rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner and how the second lady reacted.

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Watch the full interview with VP Vance, today at 4pm ET on "The Will Cain Show."

Vice President JD Vance recounted harrowing details from being rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a "Will Cain Show" exclusive on Wednesday.

"I really didn't know what was going on," he told the Fox News host.

"Just to give you my perspective, I'm sitting up there on the dais with some journalists and obviously with the president of the United States, a few seats to my right, and there's a lot of commotion."

Vance was seated on the dais with a series of other high-profile attendees when he began to hear a series of loud noises he couldn't identify.

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White House correspondents' dinner shooting

Agents stand guard after an incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Gettyimages) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

He then saw people ducking under tables, responding to commotion in the back of the ballroom.

"Then an agent comes and whispers in my ear. [He] basically says, 'Sir, we have to leave,'" he recounted.

Vance, along with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, were ushered out of the ballroom at the Washington Hilton hotel during Saturday's event after the suspected gunman, 31-year-old Cole Allen, allegedly rushed a Secret Service checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Dinner armed with multiple weapons.

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Armed Secret Service agents standing on stage at the Washington Hilton.

Armed Secret Service agents stand on stage during a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A Secret Service officer was taken to the hospital after he was shot in his ballistic vest during the incident.

Vance, the president's designated "fraud czar," also touched on the latest in the high-profile Minnesota fraud investigation during his interview with Cain, blasting Gov. Tim Walz, who has allegedly claimed credit for fraud raids in Minneapolis.

"This is like the arsonist trying to claim credit for the work of the fire department because Tim Walz let this fraud happen under his watch, whether he was complicit in it directly himself or just turned a blind eye towards it," Vance said.

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Vance slams 'arsonist' Walz amid Minnesota fraud crackdown Video

He added, "We really did not get much help at all from the governor's office. Where we did actually get some help was from some state local law enforcement officers who we assigned to the federal task force because the state government wasn't doing anything, so all credit goes to people on the ground, the federal officers, the state officers who are working to uncover this fraud."

Walz's office was reached for comment but did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request.

Watch the full interview with VP Vance, today at 4pm ET on "The Will Cain Show."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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