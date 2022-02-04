Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tucker Carlson Tonight
Published

JD Vance argues to get rid of the ATF, says a gun registry is 'disarming' citizens

Vance said the records could lead to 'destroying the Second Amendment'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
JD Vance: Allowing gun registry effectively allows the disarming of your citizenry Video

JD Vance: Allowing gun registry effectively allows the disarming of your citizenry

Ohio senate candidate JD Vance weighs in on the administration's gun crackdown on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Author and U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio JD Vance explained to Tucker Carlson Friday his concern over a report that the Biden administration has nearly 1 billion records of firearms purchases made by Americans, citing how it's ultimately about "destroying the Second Amendment."

JD VANCE: This database is ultimately a back door to a gun registry in this country. And if you look at what liberals have done in Europe, what they've done in Australia, once you allow gun registry, you effectively allow the disarming of your citizenry. This is ultimately about destroying the Second Amendment, just as the Democrats' alliance with Big Tech is about destroying the First Amendment. And my basic argument here, Tucker, is look, if the Democrats are going to ignore the heavily armed drug cartels on our southern border that use the ATF to go after law-abiding citizens, why don't we just get rid of the ATF? 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Tucker: Biden, Harris aim to destroy the gun industry Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.