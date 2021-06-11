Jason Riley: The Congressional Black Caucus does not represent the views of all Blacks

Republican freshman Rep. Byron Donalds, one of two Black Republicans in the House, says he has not received an invite to join the Congressional Black Caucus despite voicing interest to multiple members. Fox News contributor Jason Riley joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the disparity in political representation within the caucus, which currently has no Republican members.

REP. BYRON DONALDS: I WANT ‘CONSERVATIVE IDEALS’ BEING DISCUSSED AT THE CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS TABLE

JASON RILEY: All this talk on the left about diversity is really just that - talk. They are not interested in intellectual diversity and political diversity. And they should be because the congressman [Donalds] represents a significant and growing constituency among Blacks. His governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, won election in 2018 with the help of a significant number of Black women, according to exit polls.

And Donald Trump increased his support among black men by six points in 2020. Why wouldn't he have? Black unemployment was at historic lows prior to the pandemic. So was Black poverty. Black wages and certain income groups are rising faster than white wages. So the Congressional Black Caucus does not represent the views of all Blacks, and they should be inviting people into their ranks who do represent the variety of views among blacks.

