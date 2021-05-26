Jason Rantz slams Facebook for banning Wuhan lab leak theory

Radio host Jason Rantz reacts to Big Tech giant Facebook retracting their ban on COVID-19 lab leak theory on "Fox News Primetime."

JASON RANTZ: This shouldn't be breaking news because they should not have done this to begin with. They should have never censored folks from basically putting out a legitimate story that we have known about for a while. We don't know where it came from, but we certainly have reason to believe that it came from this lab and we should be encouraging more of an investigation to move forward, and for Facebook to come out there and "say oh, yeah, well, we don't trust it. We don't really want to give any benefit of the doubt to the Trump Administration or the Republicans who are pushing this for the last year." That really tells you that they are not about news. They are not about objectivity. They are about specifically going after their political targets and right now that remains the Republican Party.

What I don't think they realize is that they are doing more harm to the cause than not. Because, obviously, they are still censoring and they are burying stories that have to do with the vaccine and good faith questions or concerns that are being raised by folk who, yeah, maybe they are a little bit hesitant but they're hesitant to get the vaccine because their questions aren't being answered. Instead of answering questions, they're just saying you can't ask them, and if you ask them, you are an anti-vaxer. Well, no, we want to create people to be pro-vaccine if it works for them in consultation with their doctors, and the only way you can get people to trust the information is by giving them the information. You tell me that I don't have the right to ask questions? Well then I'm going to become suspicious of what you're hiding, and that just is counterproductive.



