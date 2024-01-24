Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Reports

Jason Kelce carries young Bills fan to see Taylor Swift during Chiefs' playoff win

Clip of Jason Kelce helping 8-year-old fan meet Taylor Swift goes viral

By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
Published
close
Jason Kelce helps 8-year-old fan meet Taylor Swift: 'It was my dream come true' Video

Jason Kelce helps 8-year-old fan meet Taylor Swift: 'It was my dream come true'

Ella Piazza, a young Taylor Swift fan, shares her experience meeting the singer-songwriter with the help of Philadelphia Eagles' center, Jason Kelce, on 'America Reports' with Sandra Smith.

A young Taylor Swift fan had her eyes wide open as she got to meet her favorite star at Sunday’s Bill-Chiefs playoffs game when former Philadelphia Eagles’ center, Jason Kelce, lifted her up to the singer-songwriter’s box suite. 

"It was amazing. It was like, my dream came true," 8-year-old Ella said, as she reminisced about the event alongside her mother, Jessica Piazza, in an interview with Fox News' Sandra Smith on "America Reports."

JASON KELCE REVEALS WIFE'S REACTION TO SHIRTLESS CELEBRATION: ‘DON’T YOU DARE'

Jason Kelce Lifts Up Young Fan to See Taylor Swift at Chiefs-Bills Game Video

The moment captured showed the young ‘Swiftie’ on video and has since gone viral, circulating across social media. 

"I knew who he was, and we knew that I was right in front of Taylor Swift’s suite, and then I actually saw her," Ella told Fox News

Kelce, who had been seen celebrating his little brother’s touchdown earlier during the game, was all smiles alongside Ella as they posed for a picture after he introduced the T-Swift enthusiast to her favorite musician. 

JASON KELCE REVEALS WIFE'S REACTION TO SHIRTLESS CELEBRATION: 'DON'T YOU DARE'

Taylor Swift smiles in the stands watching Travis Kelce play football

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

The wholesome interaction’s internet popularity comes after the recent expansion of the NFL’s fan base following the country musician turned pop-star's public romantic relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce

"She’s been asking me to go to a Bills game. We were supposed to go to the game before this, and then [with] all the snow we couldn’t go unfortunately. So, we were able to get tickets, and when we found out it was against the Chiefs and that Taylor might be there, it was like her absolute dream game," the young fan’s mother said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.