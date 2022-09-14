Jason Chaffetz roasts Biden, Democrats for holding inflation bill 'party' while Americans struggle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said Wednesday on "The Faulkner Focus" that rising inflation was "totally avoidable," if not for the policies of President Biden. Chaffetz slammed the White House for holding a celebration after a new report showed inflation rose faster than expected in August, up 8.3% from a year ago.

INFLATION ROSE FASTER THAN EXPECTED IN AUGUST, KEEPING PRICES PAINFULLY HIGH

JASON CHAFFETZ: I just read a report in August that there are some 20 million Americans who are behind on their electric bills. They literally cannot pay for the electricity in their own homes. And yet James Taylor's out there having this party about the Green New Deal that they were able to pass under the guise of the Inflation Reduction Act. The reality is inflation is real. It hits real Americans in every aspect of the economy. And it was totally avoidable, if not for the policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and the Democratic Party.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW: