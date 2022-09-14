Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jason Chaffetz roasts Biden, Democrats for holding inflation bill 'party' while Americans struggle

Chaffetz emphasizes 20 million Americans are behind on electricity bills

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jason Chaffetz: Inflation was 'totally avoidable' Video

Jason Chaffetz: Inflation was 'totally avoidable'

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz shares shocking report that 20 million Americans are behind on electricity bills due to the state of the Biden economy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said Wednesday on "The Faulkner Focus" that rising inflation was "totally avoidable," if not for the policies of President Biden. Chaffetz slammed the White House for holding a celebration after a new report showed inflation rose faster than expected in August, up 8.3% from a year ago. 

INFLATION ROSE FASTER THAN EXPECTED IN AUGUST, KEEPING PRICES PAINFULLY HIGH

JASON CHAFFETZ: I just read a report in August that there are some 20 million Americans who are behind on their electric bills. They literally cannot pay for the electricity in their own homes. And yet James Taylor's out there having this party about the Green New Deal that they were able to pass under the guise of the Inflation Reduction Act. The reality is inflation is real. It hits real Americans in every aspect of the economy. And it was totally avoidable, if not for the policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and the Democratic Party

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW:

Jason Chaffetz slams Biden's tone-deaf inflation bill party Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.