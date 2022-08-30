Expand / Collapse search
Jason Chaffetz: That was pretty low even for Joe

He talks about how Biden is 'smearing' Americans

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Jason Chaffetz discusses how President Biden smeared Americans and Republicans during a recent speech appearance on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Jason Chaffetz highlighted President Biden's disparaging comments about Republicans and Americans during his speech in Pennsylvania Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

JASON CHAFFETZ: There was a time in politics when disparaging half of your fellow countrymen, especially if you sought to lead them, was political suicide. 

LEGAL BASIS FOR FBI RAID HAS BEEN ‘BLOWN APART’: FORMER SUPREME COURT LAW CLERK

But of course, for Democrats — the rules, they're always different. After calling half of the country fascist, I mean, I'm sorry, semi-fascist. Then last week, Joe Biden is somehow able to turn around and blame the Right.

And if you thought he might use his speech today in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to turn down the temperature, think again. His smear campaign against his fellow Americans is showing no signs of slowing down.

President Joe Biden. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

So just to recap, Joe threatens his fellow Americans with F-15 jets and then accuses them of indiscriminately murdering folks. That's pretty low even for Joe. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.