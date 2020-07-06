Chaffetz calls out hypocrisy of Dems, pundits who criticized Trump's Mount Rushmore visit

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz on Monday called out the Mount Rushmore monument critics who failed to mention that Democrats like Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have visited the site previously.

“In fact, Bernie Sanders said that Mount Rushmore was America at its best,” Chaffetz told “America’s Newsroom.”

Chaffetz said the accusations that Mount Rushmore symbolized white supremacy had never been brought up when the site was visited by Democrats.

“Then suddenly Donald Trump comes up and gives a patriotic speech in one of the most important monuments in our country and all the Democrats can talk about is how it is supposedly something about white supremacy,” Chaffetz said.

TRUMP, IN FIERY MOUNT RUSHMORE ADDRESS, DECRIES RISE OF 'FAR-LEFT' FASCISM,' CALLS ON AMERICANS TO RISE UP

Trump on Saturday vowed to “safeguard our values” from enemies within – leftists, looters, agitators, he said – in a Fourth of July speech packed with all the combativeness of his political rallies.

“We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters and the people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing,” he said. "We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children."

He added: "And we will defend, protect and preserve (the) American way of life, which began in 1492 when Columbus discovered America.”

Chaffetz, a former Utah Republican congressman, said Trump being “pro-law enforcement” and “pro-red, white and blue” is the right message. Chaffetz added that the accusations that historic monuments should be reviewed for removal is “fundamentally wrong.”

“They did not listen to what the president was saying. I think he resonated with the American people and I think Donald Trump standing on the side of freedom and patriotism will win this election.”