Jason Chaffetz sounds alarm on Gov. Cuomo, says he wants to 'cover up' nursing home policy

Former House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz on Tuesday blasted New York leaders for “changing the goalposts” in terms of identifying an appropriate time to reopen the Empire State amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The goal was to flatten the curve, supposedly, but then when it is flattened and actually decreasing, they’re not loosening things back up,” the former Republican lawmaker from Utah told “America’s Newsroom.”

“I also think Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo is in deep, real deep on what he did with these nursing homes and, I got to tell you, I think he wants to cover up all those numbers. I think he wants to distract from the policies he put in place that cost people’s lives,” Chaffetz said.

“I don’t really know how you can trust him at this point,” Chaffetz said.

Chaffetz reacted to a Wall Street Journal op-ed, "The Blue State Lockdown Blues," that argued that Democrat-run states keeping their economies closed could slow down the national economic recovery.

"The state lockdowns are starting to ease and the U.S. economy should slowly begin to recover. But it’s worth noting that the states opening most slowly are big states run by Democrats that represent something like a third of the U.S. economy. This means a slower recovery for those states and the U.S.," Chaffetz said.

"It’s been nearly 10 weeks since the Democratic governors of California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois ordered all businesses in their states to shut down, save those they deemed essential. Job losses in these states have been especially severe because of their strict lockdowns," he continued.

Chaffetz said that although Cuomo may be trying “hard," his policies have not been effective compared to other states.

“It ain’t working like it is for Ron Desantis in Florida and other places that did it right,” Chaffetz said.