Jason Chaffetz: China is our biggest threat long term and short term

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz on Thursday agreed with Attorney General Bill Bar on the notion that China is the biggest threat to the United States.

“Long term and short term, China has the resources and they’re generally much smarter and much quieter about how they go about corporate espionage, espionage on our government and on our military,” the former Utah Republican congressman told “Fox & Friends.”

Chaffetz noted that China exerts influence economically over the U.S. and pointed out that President Trump's move to create a military Space Force was based on countering China.

“There’s a reason why Trump put up a Space Force. China is a big part of the reason why to do that."

SCIENTISTS OFFER HOPEFUL NEWS ON COVID-19 VACCINE BASED ON VIRUS' MUTATION RATE

In an interview with host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night, Barr said that China is more of a threat to the U.S. than Russia.

“Not just in the election process, but I think, across the board, there is simply no comparison," Barr said. "China is a very serious threat to the United States geopolitically, economically, militarily, and a threat to the integrity of our institutions given their ability to influence things.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Chaffetz said lawmakers who pay attention to intelligence warnings, as he did while on Capitol Hill, recognize the magnitude of the China threat.

“When we throw out $22 trillion in debt and then go to the Chinese and the Japanese, and the others and say, ‘Buy our debt,’ we create and exacerbate the problem. And, so, the attorney general is exactly right," said Chaffetz.