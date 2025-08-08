Crockett blames race for 'diva' label, says attacks prove she's 'arrived'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett fired back at a report that she has created a "toxic" work environment in her office due to her "diva" behavior by explaining that it means she’s "arrived" – and suggesting that race is a factor in the criticism.

"Listen, goodness, I know that I have arrived, honey," Crockett said after laughing in response to a question on CBS News about a New York Post report on Thursday where several former unnamed staffers accused her of terrorizing those who work with her, including by berating them.

"That is the way that I see this," the Texas Democrat continued. "Because as Beyonce says, if they’re not talking about you, then obviously you must not be doing anything."

The New York Post report also alleged that being talked about has been Crockett’s top goal since being elected to Congress in 2023.

"The staff is really just an island unto itself, because she doesn’t care about the local issues happening in her district," a source told the outlet. "She’s more focused on, ‘Get me on "The View," ‘Get me on this late-night talk show.’"

Crockett went on in the CBS News interview to explain that her skin color played a role in the story.

"This is just more slander, more nonsense, more lies," Crockett said. "You and I were joking before we got on camera about all the scrutiny that comes with being not only woman, but being young, and being a black woman. Yeah, there’s a lot of scrutiny that comes my way, and it comes my way from all different angles."

Crockett then went on to reiterate her belief that when people "start talking about you, that's when you know you are obviously getting under their skin."

"So I am not going to give up. There is a song I like to quote once in awhile. It says, 'Your hate is my motivation, so keep hatin'.' All it does is motivate me to continue to do what I do, which is to be loud and proud on behalf of the American people."

The New York Post report on Crockett, arguably the most prominent critic of President Donald Trump in Congress, alleged that the congresswoman once berated a staffer to the point of tears and said that she would make staffers drive her short distances in a rented Escalade or similar vehicle rather than the usual practice of using staffer vehicles.

Crockett regularly goes viral for her criticisms of Trump and has called him a "piece of s***" and an "enemy to the United States." The congresswoman is also known for blasting Trump during committee hearings in speeches that often get noticed on social media.

Earlier this year, The Atlantic reported that Crockett's lock screen on her phone is a picture of herself and said that when she learned the outlet had reached out to her colleagues for comment on the profile piece they were working on, she tried "shutting down" the story.

"She is laying around her apartment, won’t come into the office, and is really just indifferent to staff and will scream at them," a former aide told The New York Post about Crockett in Thursday's story.

"She is never in the office and is very disengaged. She does her bulls— that goes viral, and then freaks out over the most random things."