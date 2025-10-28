Jasmine Crockett asks what Black woman 'hurt' Trump to have him 'obsessing' over her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, suggested Monday that a Black woman may have "hurt" President Donald Trump in the past – and that it could explain his animosity toward her today.

Crockett made the comment during an appearance on CNN’s "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" after Trump insulted her and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., earlier that day.

"They have Jasmine Crockett, a low-IQ person," Trump said aboard Air Force One. "They have uh… AOC’s low IQ. You give her an IQ test… have her pass, like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed."

Crockett said that Trump "doesn't even know what a low IQ is" and accused Trump of "obsessing" over women of color.

"Listen, he’s never been known to be an Einstein," Crockett said. "This is not a guy who got in on merit, when it came to going to college. This is someone who, but for him, being born with a silver spoon, probably wouldn’t have gotten into anybody’s institution – unlike me. So, I am not worried about that."

She continued, "And I wish people would look at the fact that you have a president of the United States who consistently is obsessing over two women of color that are members of the House. You are the president. You have a lot more power than we do. But obviously, you consistently feel threatened. And that is why we have seen, the attacks on Black women in general from this administration. I don’t know what Black woman hurt him in his past, honey, but it is really taking him through it."

Crockett added that she wished Trump would focus on his job instead of her while her constituents worry whether she has an "adequate IQ."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump has repeatedly accused Crockett of having a "low IQ" throughout his second term. Crockett previously responded to one of his remarks in May.

"For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot," Crockett wrote in a post on X. "Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking…"

Crockett has frequently attacked Trump in response and has even defended calling him a "wannabe Hitler."