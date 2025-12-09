Jasmine Crockett says she doesn't need to convert Trump supporters in her Texas Senate bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said she wasn't trying to win over supporters of President Donald Trump during an interview on Monday, after she filed to run for U.S. Senate.

"How will you make voters who previously voted for Trump — particularly given that you have been an outspoken critic, and he has inserted himself? Just take your campaign video, as is. He has inserted himself at every turn when it comes to your commentary. How will you convert those who are supportive of him to voters for you?" CNN host Laura Coates asked Crockett.

"Yeah, I don‘t know that we’ll necessarily convert all of Trump‘s supporters. That’s not our goal," Crockett responded.

Crockett announced her campaign for a Texas Senate seat on Monday, in a launch video that featured her on camera along with an audio montage of Trump's criticisms of her.

Coates asked Crockett if she needed to garner support from Trump voters.

"Our goal is to definitely talk to people. No, we don't, we don't need to. Our goal is to make sure that we can engage people that historically have not been talked to, because there's so many people that get ignored, specifically in the state of Texas. Listen, the state of Texas is 61% people of color. We have a lot of good folks that we can talk to," the lawmaker said.

She cited former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who ran for Senate in 2018, for president in 2020, and ran in Texas' gubernatorial election in 2022 — losing all three contests.

"We know that when Beto came really close — Beto, who is a progressive — we know that he got 65% of the Latino vote. So what did they do after that? They specifically went after Latinos. We know that he got close to 90%, or right there, at 90% of the African American vote. So honestly, what we need to do is start talking to the vast majority of Texas. I think my message is very much a mainstream message," Crockett said.

Crockett pointed to Trump previously calling affordability a "Democratic hoax."

"My message is real simple. I'm looking out for you, your survival and the survival of your kids, as it relates to affordability, being able to actually go and access healthcare, being able to send your child to school, being able to afford a roof over your head," she said.

"If that's not what Trump supporters want, then fine. Then they absolutely won't listen to me. But I'm here for the everyday person. The person that's not the billionaire on the list that Trump has decided to take care of. But the people that he left sitting out in the cold, just like he did when he decided to be sworn in, and he decided that inauguration day, he would have it inside, while so many of his loyal supporters were outside," Crockett added.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Crockett was criticized by conservatives after launching her bid on Monday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X that he is "looking forward to watching the circus — and KEEPING the US Senate seat red."

"Jasmine Crockett about to learn the hard way that most Texans are very different from her district, her base & her values. She’ll be pummeled for her progressive socialist agenda & get crushed by the Republican nominee for Senate. The Texas political cemetery is filled with blow hards like her who have no idea what it’s like to run statewide," the governor said.