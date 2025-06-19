Jasmine Crockett says only 'sick' people are still supporting Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, told Katie Couric on her "Next Question" podcast Thursday that there is a "mental health crisis" in the United States and that Americans who support former President Donald Trump are "sick."

The Texas congresswoman claimed that no matter what political affiliations Americans identify with, they "should be against Trump."

When asked by Couric what she thinks of Trump deploying National Guardsmen and Marines to Los Angeles to quell the anti-ICE protests, Crockett slammed Trump for seeking "retribution" and having his own "special little army" to carry it out.

"It is sick, it is really sick and anybody that supports it is also sick," she told Couric. "We've got a mental health crisis in this country because everyone, no matter how you affiliate yourself, should be against Trump. Period."

Crockett asserted that her statements about Trump and his supporters aren't partisan views, and claimed that she would be happy to have "regular" Republicans back in charge.

"I would give anything to have — it's sad to say — George Bush, like give me any regular Republican nowadays and I would be happy," she said. "But right now we have someone who does not care, and he is being enabled by the fact that there are, you know, people that follow him, and they pump him up."

The Texas congresswoman also expressed her sympathy for service members who, according to her, are protecting the same ideological threats at home that they are fighting abroad.

"My heart breaks for service members — people that signed up to protect democracy and freedom — not only here but abroad and were willing to risk their lives and now literally, the very thing that they signed up to fight against is now their commander-in-chief," she claimed. "It really breaks my heart and I don't know how far he has to go before we can come together and just say enough is enough."

Crockett then turned her sights to members of the Republican Party who support Trump's agenda, claiming that by doing so, they're violating the oath they swore to the Constitution.

"They [Republicans] won't honor their oath, the oath that they swore to the Constitution," she contended, to which Couric replied, "Why not?"

"I have no idea other than they're cowards. Bottom line they're cowards," Crockett declared. "Anyone that potentially would do right — they would rather preserve their opportunity to still be associated with the Republican Party and not be ostracized and not be targeted by MAGA and just resign."