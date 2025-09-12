Rep. Jasmine Crockett defends Dem rhetoric like calling Trump 'wannabe Hitler' in wake of Kirk shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, rejected the idea that far-left rhetoric led to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing, defending her right to refer to President Donald Trump as "wannabe Hitler."

Kirk’s death has sparked a nationwide conversation about political violence, particularly whether referring to one’s opposition as "fascist" or "Hitler" encourages unstable radicals to target them in lone wolf attacks. According to law enforcement reports, bullet casings found near where Kirk was killed were inscribed with anti-fascist messages.

Since the July 2024 assassination attempt on Trump, Republicans have accused members of the media and Democratic opponents of fueling violence by repeatedly comparing him to the Nazi leader.

Crockett, however, argued during her Friday appearance on the "The Breakfast Club" that it is actually Trump who has fostered a culture of political violence. While she denounced political violence, she also condemned Republicans for "presuming that [the assassin] is somebody that came from our side of the aisle."

"Even if it came from someone on our side of the aisle, let’s assume the worst, OK, so let’s talk about it," she said. "Let’s talk about what ‘radicalized’ him."

She went on to point the finger at Trump.

"So, we've got to talk about like what it means when you're running for president, or you're running for one of these higher offices, and you go out there and you talk about beating people up, you go out there and you say things like, 'I could shoot somebody in the middle of the street in New York and I could still win,'" she said.

"We got to talk about, like that, that is next level," she said. "Me disagreeing with you, me calling you, you know, ‘wannabe Hitler,’ all those things are like, not necessarily saying, 'Go out and hurt somebody.' But when you're literally telling people at rallies, 'Yeah, beat them up' and that kind of stuff, you are promoting a culture of violence."

During the same interview, she argued the vast majority of mass shootings are linked to "White supremacy ideology."

"It’s always some White supremacy kind of thing that’s going on. It's not Black folk that are going out there, it’s not immigrants that are going out there. But what cities are we going into? Black cities, because we are supposedly the ones that commit all the crime," she said.

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson demanded Crockett clarify her comments.

"What on earth did Jasmine Crockett mean when she said she wasn’t ‘necessarily’ encouraging her supporters to hurt Republicans? It sure sounds like she’s justifying political violence," Jackson said. "She needs to clarify this immediately. Her comments are not only deeply troubling, but they only serve to further divide and radicalize her left-wing supporters – and it’s despicable that she would try and point fingers at President Trump for the assassination of his dear friend, Charlie Kirk."