Jasmine Crockett doesn't anticipate Trump 'canceling' the midterm elections

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Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said that she does not believe that President Donald Trump has any plans of "canceling" the upcoming midterm elections.

During a YouTube livestream Tuesday, Crockett fielded a viewer's question about whether she believed Trump could cancel the midterm elections as other Democratic commentators have suggested.

"I think it boils down to what is your definition of ‘cancel,’" Crockett said. "What does that look like?"

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Crockett argued that elections are largely controlled on the state and local level, though said that Trump has done "a lot of things that he can't do" because no one checks him.

She added that Trump may take part in "election interference" through other means but stopped short of suggesting he would outright cancel the election.

"I do believe that there will be a lot of election interference and a lot of games that are played, a lot of bogus litigation, sending out ICE officers for the purpose of intimidation to polling locations, that kind of stuff. So, I anticipate election interference. I do not anticipate a 'canceling' of the midterms if we were to get to that point," Crockett said.

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She added, "That is because he has declared, if you will recall, when he had [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy in the office, and he says Zelenskyy was a dictator because he had not had elections, but you don't normally have elections when you're engaged in a war."

She briefly diverted into discussing Trump's immigration enforcement and foreign policies. While Crockett suggested Trump could use the argument that the U.S. is under "invasion" to suspend elections, she considered it "more likely" he would rely on election interference.

"So, if there was a cancellation it would be under this 'we are under invasion attack' thing, which you know he likes to declare that there is invasions when there aren't. But, I think that it's more likely that he will engage in election interference because I don't believe that he will be able to get enough governors to go along with him to stop the elections," Crockett said.

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Crockett previously claimed that Republicans tried to rig her primary race against moderate Texas State Rep. James Talarico, following her loss.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

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Several liberal commentators have insisted since 2025 that Trump plans on canceling the midterm elections, going as far as to suggest Trump may declare martial law to prevent them.

Though Democratic politicians have not widely suggested Trump will cancel the elections, many have suggested that he could "rig" or interfere with the midterms.