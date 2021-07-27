Janice Dean slams Cuomo for skirting DOJ investigation: He ‘blames everyone’ but himself

Biden’s DOJ has decided not to investigate New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 nursing home scandal which Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean challenged on "Hannity" Monday.

Arguably the loudest voice in holding the governor accountable, Dean explained how Cuomo has managed to blame everyone but himself for signing the order which led to the death of more than 10,000 elderly New Yorkers.

"It’s hard for me to remain ladylike because he says the same things over and over again," she said. "He blames everybody – God, Mother Nature, the New York Post, Donald Trump. He blames everyone except the guy that signed the mandate for 46 days to put COVID-positive patients into nursing homes."

According to Dean, the DOJ’s initial investigation was meant to uncover why the mandate was put into action in the first place. Even though the Justice Department nixed the operation, Dean said she’s still grateful for the Trump administration’s initial efforts which jumpstarted satellite investigations including sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

Dean advocated for accountability to be held in other states like Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania where similar misguidance took place amid the pandemic.

During a briefing Monday, Cuomo insisted he always tells the truth and ensured New Yorkers that he’s been honest on COVID-related events "since day one."