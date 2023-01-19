Jamie Lee Curtis savaged on Twitter after she deleted photo of naked child in box: ’Strong Epstein vibes’

The last four posts on actress Jamie Lee Curtis ’ Instagram account are all pictures of dogs after she was criticized for sharing a photo of a naked child stuck inside a box to her almost five million followers.

In the original post, Curtis told a story about "beautiful Pollack chairs" that are the center of the Instagram photo and mentioned that she was sick with COVID .

"Ok. This is a weird post. But I have Covid, so f*ck it. During one of the SAG nomination panels for @everythingeverywheremovie I told the story of how I ended up with my office furnished with my beautiful Pollack chairs from that movie," she wrote.

But many media figures on Twitter called attention to a framed photo of a naked child on the wall in her office.

Illinois Republican Congressional candidate Jack Lombardi II commented that Hollywood was just as weird as ever. "Hollyweird strikes again!"

Radio show host Stew Peters drew a comparison between Curtis and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein , who also owned explicit and eccentric art pieces that were revealed after his death. "Why does Jamie Lee Curtis have a picture of a naked child stuffed inside a suitcase on her wall? Strong Epstein vibes."

Media personality David Vance asked if Curtis could explain the photo on her wall. "Pfizer advocate @jamieleecurtis has some disturbing ‘Art’ on her wall. She posted this a few days ago. Perhaps she could explain why she likes images of a child in a suitcase?"

Conservative activist Rogan O'Handley said he wanted answers as to why Curtis displayed a picture of a naked child on her wall. "5 days ago Hollywood has-been Jamie Lee Curtis posted a vaccine ad for Pfizer on Instagram," O’Handley wrote.

"3 days ago she posted an extremely disturbing picture she has in her home of a child stuffed in a suitcase[.] We have serious questions."

Former Washington state Republican Congressional candidate Scott Stephenson had a one sentence response to the post. "What the actual f---."

Curtis’ Twitter account appears to be suspended.

The actress, who recently starred in the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once," wrote in her original Instagram post that she wanted to share a photo of her office with the world because she was a "truth teller."

"I mentioned if people followed me, that was not a cheap trick to try to get people to boost my numbers, but I couldn’t figure out how else to get the picture out into the world, that I would post a picture of them on my IG in my offices for @comet.pictures," Curtis explained.

"I am a truth teller so here you go."