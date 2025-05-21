Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

James Comey tells Colbert what led to him posting controversial '86 47' Instagram post

Comey thought it was 'a clever political message'

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
close
James Comey details what led to him posting controversial '8647' Instagram post Video

James Comey details what led to him posting controversial '8647' Instagram post

Former FBI Director James Comey explained to Stephen Colbert what led to him uploading his controversial "86 47" Instagram post last during an appearance on "The Late Show" Tuesday.

Former FBI Director James Comey explained what led to his controversial "86 47" Instagram post directed at President Donald Trump during an appearance on "The Late Show" Tuesday night.

Comey claimed that he and his wife, Patrice, saw the "clever political message" while walking on the beach when his wife suggested that he take a picture of the shells and post it online.

The ex-FBI director posted an Instagram photo of seashells arranged to show the numbers "86 47," a message White House officials swiftly condemned as an attempt to put out a "hit" against the 47th president.

Comey told host Stephen Colbert that his wife initially questioned why someone would "put their address in the sand," before coming up with a second theory behind the message.

TRUMP INSISTS HE 'WON'T GET INVOLVED' AS PATEL, BONDI INVESTIGATE COMEY

James Comey & Stephen Colbert

James Comey detailed what led to his controversial "86 47" Instagram post during an appearance on "The Late Show" Tuesday. (Screenshot/CBS)

Comey later deleted the post after online backlash from government officials, lawmakers and Trump’s son. Trump has faced two assassination attempts in the past year, one of which resulted in him being wounded and a bystander being killed.

"We stood at it, looked at it, trying to figure out what it was, and she [Patrice Comey] had long been a server in restaurants and she said, ‘You know what I think it is? I think it’s a reference to restaurants when you would 86 something in a restaurant,’" Comey claimed.

Comey, on the other hand, had a different idea of what the number "86" could signify initially.

"I said, ‘No, I remember when I was a kid, you would say 86 to get out of a place. ‘This place stinks — let’s 86 it,’" he explained.

Having worked as a bartender, Colbert added that "86" could stand for serving a drunk patron "low-proof alcohol."

FORMER FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY MEETS WITH SECRET SERVICE AFTER CONTROVERSIAL '86 47' POST

James Comey and Donald Trump

Comey disputed Trump's claim that his post was meant as a call to assassinate the president. (AP)

"So I said, I think it’s a clever political message," Comey continued. "She said, ‘You should take a picture of it.’ I said, ‘Sure.’ And then she said, ‘You should Instagram that.’ And boom."

Colbert noted that Trump didn't find the shell display to be "clever" and that the president said even "a child" knows what the shell message represented, a call for him to be assassinated. Comey was questioned by the Secret Service about the incident. 

"All they did was act like pros, and they are pros, just said, ‘What did you intend? What did you understand? Why did you do this?’ And I gave them the same explanation, which is the truth, and I would expect it to go away," Comey said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

James Comey got into hot water over an Instagram post at the beach, which many people perceived as 'a hit' on President Trump.

Comey claimed to have discovered "86 47" spelled out in seashells while walking along the beach with his wife. (GETTY IMAGES/FOX NEWS)

Colbert congratulated Comey on making waves with his "viral campaign."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP