Former FBI Director James Comey meets with Secret Service after controversial '86 47' post

Former FBI director faces questioning over deleted social media content some interpret as threatening

David Spunt By David Spunt , Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: James Comey was ‘obviously’ trying to put a hit out on Trump Video

Jesse Watters: James Comey was ‘obviously’ trying to put a hit out on Trump

‘The Five’ co-hosts break down the fallout from former FBI Director James Comey’s Instagram post.

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to meet face to face with U.S. Secret Service officials in Washington, D.C. for an interview about his "86 47" post, two sources briefed on the meeting told Fox News.

Comey is under investigation for an Instagram post showing seashells arranged on a beach to read "86 47."

"Cool shell formation on my beach walk," he wrote in the since-deleted post. Some have interpreted the post to mean "86" – get rid of –  "47" – Donald Trump, the 47th president.  

James Comey in 2017

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to meet face to face with U.S. Secret Service officials in Washington, D.C. for an interview about his "86 47" post, two sources briefed on the meeting told Fox News. (Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

The U.S. Secret Service is leading the investigation at this point, but the FBI and Department of Justice could take a larger role if necessary, Fox News is told.

