Former FBI Director James Comey meets with Secret Service after controversial '86 47' post

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to meet face to face with U.S. Secret Service officials in Washington, D.C. for an interview about his "86 47" post, two sources briefed on the meeting told Fox News.

Comey is under investigation for an Instagram post showing seashells arranged on a beach to read "86 47."

"Cool shell formation on my beach walk," he wrote in the since-deleted post. Some have interpreted the post to mean "86" – get rid of – "47" – Donald Trump, the 47th president.

The U.S. Secret Service is leading the investigation at this point, but the FBI and Department of Justice could take a larger role if necessary, Fox News is told.