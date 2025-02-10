Rogan mocks Democrats for 'not course correcting at all' in months after loss to Trump

Podcaster Joe Rogan blasted the Democratic Party for failing to learn from its historic defeat in November.

While some Democrats have responded to the election loss as a time for reflection as a political movement, others appear committed to their ideology. Rogan and writer Bridget Phetasy spoke about how the Democratic Party is continually shedding more and more people who feel its ideology has gone off the rails.

The podcast host argued that predictions about a red wave during the Biden administration may not have become true during the midterms, but in the general presidential election, "That red wave happened."

JOE ROGAN CHEERS USAID SHUTDOWN WEEDING OUT ‘WEIRD, SHADY S---’ IN THE GOVERNMENT

Phetasy noted that there have been multiple waves of people leaving the Democratic Party, saying that she even saw people doing so the previous day. She marveled, "How are you guys still shedding people?"

"They’re gonna keep shedding people," Rogan said. "They’re not going to correct course." He went on to argue that Democrats are still operating as if they had unchecked domination of both media and social media.

"They're not course-correcting at all. You know, they're saying stupid s---. It's all nonsense," he said. "Their understanding of social media and the dynamics and that you set up by having completely state-controlled mainstream media, where they only said the narratives that you guys wanted. They all said it in step. So you could watch different programs repeat the exact same words, exact same phrases."

DEMOCRATS ELECT NEW CHAIR WHO BRANDED TRUMP A 'TRAITOR' AS PARTY AIMS TO REBOUND FROM DISASTROUS 2024 ELECTION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, he said, "We know you’ve got talking points, we don’t trust you anymore. We don’t trust The New York Times. We don’t trust The Washington Post. We don’t trust CNN or MSNBC. They’re all full with propaganda."

He derided the left-wing narrative that their defeat was driven by mysterious donors stirring uprisings online, but rather because, "You guys suck, you guys f---ing suck, and you’re not real people," adding, "Nobody wants to hang out with Brian Stelter."