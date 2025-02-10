Expand / Collapse search
Rogan mocks Democrats for 'not course correcting at all' in months after loss to Trump

Rogan argued that modern Democrats can't operate without a 'state-controlled mainstream media' to back them up

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
College professor leaves Democratic Party citing 'deeply problematic' issue Video

Rutgers University professor Gary Francione, a former Democrat, explains why he left the party after voting for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the last election.

Podcaster Joe Rogan blasted the Democratic Party for failing to learn from its historic defeat in November. 

While some Democrats have responded to the election loss as a time for reflection as a political movement, others appear committed to their ideology. Rogan and writer Bridget Phetasy spoke about how the Democratic Party is continually shedding more and more people who feel its ideology has gone off the rails.

The podcast host argued that predictions about a red wave during the Biden administration may not have become true during the midterms, but in the general presidential election, "That red wave happened."

JOE ROGAN CHEERS USAID SHUTDOWN WEEDING OUT ‘WEIRD, SHADY S---’ IN THE GOVERNMENT

Rogan speaks about how Democratic Party ideology has gone too far

Podcaster Joe Rogan argued that the Democratic Party is failing to learn from its loss in November. (The Joe Rogan Experience/)

Phetasy noted that there have been multiple waves of people leaving the Democratic Party, saying that she even saw people doing so the previous day. She marveled, "How are you guys still shedding people?"

"They’re gonna keep shedding people," Rogan said. "They’re not going to correct course." He went on to argue that Democrats are still operating as if they had unchecked domination of both media and social media. 

"They're not course-correcting at all. You know, they're saying stupid s---. It's all nonsense," he said. "Their understanding of social media and the dynamics and that you set up by having completely state-controlled mainstream media, where they only said the narratives that you guys wanted. They all said it in step. So you could watch different programs repeat the exact same words, exact same phrases."

DEMOCRATS ELECT NEW CHAIR WHO BRANDED TRUMP A 'TRAITOR' AS PARTY AIMS TO REBOUND FROM DISASTROUS 2024 ELECTION

The eight candidates competing for Democratic National Committee chair sat for a forum that was repeatedly interrupted by protesters, at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., on Jan. 30, 2025

The eight candidates competing for Democratic National Committee chair sat for a forum that was repeatedly interrupted by protesters, at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., on Jan. 30, 2025 (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

Now, he said, "We know you’ve got talking points, we don’t trust you anymore. We don’t trust The New York Times. We don’t trust The Washington Post. We don’t trust CNN or MSNBC. They’re all full with propaganda." 

He derided the left-wing narrative that their defeat was driven by mysterious donors stirring uprisings online, but rather because, "You guys suck, you guys f---ing suck, and you’re not real people," adding, "Nobody wants to hang out with Brian Stelter."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.