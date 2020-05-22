Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

James Carville rants that Trump will 'get his fat a-- beat' by Biden: Only question is 'by how much'

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Democratic strategist James Carville took several shots at President Trump's weight while discussing his prospects for the 2020 presidential election.

"Trump is weak. He is fat, he is slow," he said on Thursday's edition of "The Stuttering John Podcast." He also predicted that the president would lose reelection.

“Alright, he’s gonna get his fat a-- beat. The question is by how much," Carville said. “If we want to go to this lethargic kind of stuff, and blah, blah, blah, and worry about this, we can get 290, 295 electoral votes and it’ll change nothing."

JAMES CARVILLE SAYS REPUBLICANS 'WILL KILL PEOPLE TO STAY IN POWER, LITERALLY'

"If we go and take it to him and talk about what a massive, fat failure he is, then we can run away with this thing. The idea is not just to defeat Trump, you have to defeat Trump-ism. You have to defeat the idea that the United States of America is a place and not an idea."

Carville's comments came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., similarly took a shot at Trump's weight, saying that he was at higher risk for COVID-19 because he's "morbidly obese."

Earlier in the election cycle, Carville caught attention for warning that Democrats would lose if they nominated a progressive candidate like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president.

After Sanders suspended his presidential campaign, Carville expressed confidence that Trump would lose but worried about Republicans' alleged attempts to suppress the vote. "The extent that they will go to to hold onto power ... they will kill people to stay in power, literally," he said.

On Thursday, he similarly told podcast host John Melendez that Democrats didn't need to worry about Republicans winning, just them "rigging it."

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.