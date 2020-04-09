James Carville predicts 'Democratic wipeout' in November after Trump's coronavirus response

Democratic strategist James Carville predicted on Wednesday that Democrats would easily achieve victory in November because of the way President Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am totally, totally unimpressed by President Trump's political powers. I have absolutely no fear ... if we go to post in November with anything close to a level playing field, it's going to be a Democratic wipeout. People are not going to vote for four more years of this," he said in an interview with MSNBC, adding that Trump's approval ratings are low given that a national crisis is unfolding.

“First of all, he won with 46.1 percent. He’s literally lost 95 percent of the elections that have taken place between the time of his election and right now. His polling numbers are going down, and they’re awful. Usually, in a crisis – I mean, Jimmy Carter was at 67 percent in the Iran hostage crisis. The prime minister of Italy is over 70 percent. I’ll bet you 30 governors in the United States are over 70 percent," Carville pointed out.

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams had asked about the political implications of the president's response, which has faced repeated criticism from Democrats and left-leaning media figures.

Williams also asked former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele if Trump's base would stick with him through the virus.

"This virus doesn't recognize red or blue. It doesn't respect state lines, it doesn't respect states that have stay-at-home orders versus those who don't. How does this affect the Donald Trump base and is it going to be enough for his base to hear him say the World Health Organization made the wrong call?"

Steele said that messaging would work with Trump's base. "Every week, there's a new villain that can be propped up to go after and to castigate for the shortcomings and the problems and the failures that are in the narrative this particular week," Steele said.

After the commercial break, Carville said that he felt sorry for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who recently announced he would suspend his presidential campaign.

"As you're pretty aware of, I was not a fan of Sen. Sanders' candidacy -- I was not for him," Carville told Williams. "However, every political professional, I mean, they have dreams. I mean he ran and he and his wife had a dream ... and I kind of feel sorry for him in a way."

Carville previously warned that Sanders would be a disaster for Democrats' electoral prospects, prompting a public spat between the two.