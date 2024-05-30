Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

MSNBC legal analyst warns liberals to not to ‘pop our champagne corks’ after Trump guilty verdict

Katyal argued that Trump being ruled unanimously guilty was 'kind of like failing kindergarten'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
MSNBC legal analyst warns not to pop 'champagne corks' just yet over guilty Trump verdict Video

MSNBC legal analyst warns not to pop 'champagne corks' just yet over guilty Trump verdict

Talking heads at MSNBC touted the virtues and legitimacy of the American justice system after Trump was ruled guilty in his hush money trial, but one warned not to celebrate too soon.

A MSNBC legal analyst warned his fellow liberals on Thursday not to be too fast to celebrate the news of a Manhattan jury finding former President Trump guilty in his hush money trial. 

"Don’t pop our champagne corks yet because Trump’s going to run against the system and our job as lawyers is to make sure that people understand how that system works and how it was – justice was done today," former principal deputy solicitor general of the United States Neal Katyal said.

Trump was found guilty by a jury in New York City on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in his history-making case in which a former or current president for the first time was tried in court.

Neal Katyal speaks on MSNBC

," Former Principal Deputy Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal warned fellow news personalities not to celebrate today's events just yet. (MSNBC)

NY V TRUMP: JURY REACHES A VERDICT IN FORMER PRESIDENT'S HISTORIC CRIMINAL TRIAL

Katyal, who is an MSNBC legal analyst, argued that the fact that the trial had to be decided "beyond a reasonable doubt" among all 12 jurors was an astounding event. "One juror saying Trump didn’t do it was enough for him not to be convicted."

"It’s kind of like failing kindergarten," Katyal suggested. "You’ve got to kind of try to fail a jury trial if you are a defendant. You have got everything going for you, and yet Trump managed to do that."

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower, Thursday, May 30, 2024 after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Earlier, MSNBC host Chris Hayes praised "the process itself as a monumental achievement, whatever happened today, the process was an achievement." He later added, "whatever happened today in that outcome with the jury, that process worked."

Katyal praised Hayes' comment. 

"I think this shows that the system works, but I suspect Trump’s next move will be, as it always is, to denigrate the system, to attack the institutions, to attack the prosecution, to attack the jury system," he said. 

Trump attorney Will Scharf: This is one of the darkest days in the American Republic Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.