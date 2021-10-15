Iowa pastor flips state House seat: 'The few are telling the many what they can and cannot do'

Republicans in the Iowa House won a special election Tuesday and claimed a seat that had been held by a Democrat in the state for decades. State Assemblyman-elect Pastor Jon Dunwell sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Friday to discuss his victory and the attitudes of voters in the area.

JON DUNWELL: I think what you saw happen here in Jasper County is exactly what's happening across the country. People are frustrated. People are disappointed. People keep seeing messages everywhere and they feel like nobody's listening to them. They're just having the few telling the many what they can and cannot do. And so we're going to continue here in Iowa, we're going to continue in Jasper County, working on the agenda that we believe the people have given to us. And we're going to continue to enact them and we're going to make life better here and across the nation. And we got to stop some of the craziness that we see happening in Washington, D.C.

