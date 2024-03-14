Internet erupts after Biden's team wards off press as he takes questions at campaign stop: 'This is bad'

President Biden’s team on Thursday quickly removed the press when he said he would take questions at an event in Saginaw, Michigan, and social media users blasted the "incredible scene."

Biden visited Saginaw on Thursday to push his re-election campaign and speak to volunteers supporting his bid to retain the White House. The Saginaw trip included a visit to a 131-year-old Victorian mansion owned by members of the Saginaw City Council and Saginaw Public Schools Board of Education.

At the mansion, Biden stood on the porch with his back to members of the press when he could be heard saying, "Can I take a couple questions?"

A woman in a Biden-Harris jacket said, "We're going to take a few questions," whereupon staff immediately started putting their arms up and walking toward the press gaggle, loudly repeating, "Thank you, press, back to the cars."

A video of the moment was posted on X and a swarm of comments blasting Biden’s team followed.

Contributing Editor at The Spectator Stephen L. Miller reacted, calling it an "amazing clip."

"'We're going to take a few questions,'" Miller said. "Not in front of the journalists... back to the cars guys," Miller said.

"The moment Biden suggests taking a few questions, his handlers come flying in like Secret Service agents taking a bullet, yelling at the press to get back in their cars," Bonchie,a writer for the conservative blog Red State said. "What an incredible scene."

"This is bad. Really bad. They’ve told his staff not to let him open his mouth. Trump would’ve walked out and spoke spontaneously for an hour," another Red State contributor, Buzz Patterson, reacted.

Grateful Calvin, a freelancer for Twitchy, said, "You know the words by now… 'This is fine. He's fine. Everything is fine.'"

Biden's Saginaw trip came after he made stops in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania trying to build momentum after his State of the Union speech last week. Those three states are collectively known as a "blue wall" because of their historic support for Democrats.

Biden stopped in Milwaukee to tout his infrastructure advancements to voters to show that he improved their quality of life. He announced $3.3 billion for infrastructure projects in disadvantaged communities, including $36 million to reconnect parts of Milwaukee's 6th Street, which had been divided by highway construction in the 1960s.

The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed in the first year of his presidency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.