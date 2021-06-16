Ingraham: 'Joe don't know' but president's first foreign trip an 'unmitigated disaster'

In her "Ingraham Angle" commentary on Thursday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said President Joe Biden may be unaware that his first foreign trip and G7 summit performance was "an unmitigated disaster."

"Even Jill's goofy jacket couldn't save him," the host remarked, pointing out how First Lady Jill Biden wore a "LOVE" jacket similar to the "I DON'T CARE" jacket once worn by former First Lady Melania Trump.

"And, Biden himself couldn't explain it, so he reverted to tedious aphorisms," Ingraham said, playing a clip of the Delaware Democrat flubbing the saying, "the proof is in the pudding."

Ingraham pointed how Biden appeared to lose his composure during a press conference, during which he called on reporters from a notecard. When CNN's Kaitlan Collins shouted a follow-up question as he turned to leave, Biden became angry and sternly rebuked the reporter.

"Anyone who thinks that way should go into another line of work," he said in response to one of her questions about the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and what incentive the ex-KGB agent has to stop allowing cyberattacks from within his country to cripple US sectors like energy and commodities as of late.

"The answer, of course, is zero under Joe Biden, because he speaks softly and carries a big foam pool noodle," Ingraham remarked, in a nod to progressive Republican President Theodore Roosevelt's mantra of similarly "speak[ing] softly" but instead "carry[ing] a big stick."

"There’s no there, there. And everyone knows it -- because even if you’re a rank partisan, you know that these meetings require real expertise," the host said. "There are real consequences to being outmaneuvered, which Biden was."

Ingraham remarked that Biden was in government as far back as then-Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev – but hasn't appeared to realize the press will grill a U.S. leader on relations with the now-Russian Federation.

"Plus, let’s not forget that 99.9 percent of the reporters on that tarmac voted for him and practically campaigned for him," Ingraham added.

Putin, she said, ran "circles around" Biden, as the U.S. leader failed to push back on Putin's habit of spouting false equivalencies to U.S issues such as racial tensions and urban crime to rebuke the United States' critiques of his own country.

"The fact is, any honest observer who knows even a tiny bit about foreign affairs will concede that this entire trip was a complete waste of time and resources," Ingraham continued.

"Next time we should save everybody’s time and just send a Notary over there to sign whatever documents Europe puts in front of us."

Pointing to clips of Biden acting congenial toward foreign leaders like France's Emmanuel Macron, Ingraham posited that the current president will choose friendship over other behavior at every turn.

"Trump didn’t care about making people uncomfortable – not when it came to protecting American prosperity and national security," she said.

In 2017, Trump famously appeared to shove aside Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic during a visit to the G-7 headquarters so that the U.S. leader would be prominently visible in a group of heads-of-state as they walked through the campus.

"The fact is, Biden doesn’t know how to get tough. He’s a guy who is simply most comfortable trying to be everybody’s friend," said Ingraham.

"Since his days in the Senate, since he ran for president in 1988, he’s always been the punch line. But now unfortunately for us, America is as well."