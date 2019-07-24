Ingraham on Mueller's testimony: Trump beat the elites

As the fallout continues from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony Wednesday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham declared President Trump the victor over "the elites."

"The president has once again beaten the elites at their own game. He's delivered economic success. That's the envy of the world. Better try harder next time guys," Ingraham told the president's detractors on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday.

Republicans, Democrats, pundits and commentators universally panned Mueller's performance were the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

Ingraham also panned Mueller's performance and the intent of the investigation.

"You don't always hit home runs. But this was a day full of swings and misses. And an investigation that was in search of a crime from the very beginning," Ingraham said.

"And anyone but rank partisans would come to the same conclusion at this point."

The Fox News host ripped Mueller's reputation and the consequences of the investigation.

"If Mueller was the consummate pro that everyone said he was he would have used today to apologize to the American people and this president for what ultimately was a travesty," Ingraham said.

"We'll never know the full extent of how much this has hobbled the presidency of Donald Trump."