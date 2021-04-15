Ingraham: John Kerry will embarrass the United States with China

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened her show "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday blasting the Biden administration for sending Climate Envoy John Kerry to China improve relations on climate change, a visit Ingraham calls "an embarrassment in the making."

INGRAHAM: Sending the famously inept John Kerry to woo the Chinese on climate change is an embarrassment in the making. Everyone knows the Chinese Communist Party’s will not play ball on climate unless we pay them, and everyone assumes Kerry has gone to Shanghai to negotiate the price. The CCP’s terms will include the lifting of any tariffs and other anti-China legislation, of course support for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and a grab bag of other demands — all of which Kerry is totally prepared for, right?

...

Kerry will of course assure his Chinese counter-parts that he’ll fight for concessions back home for the good of the planet and their shared mission. Then he’ll brag on TV here that China is cooperating, but that America has to be flexible and open-minded. In other words, Kerry’s visit will allow the CCP to boast that no matter how they humiliate the Americans as they did in Alaska with Blinken, we will always come crawling back to beg for their help.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL "ANGLE"

