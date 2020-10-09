Ingraham: How Biden’s ‘cynical’ campaign tactics will influence his governance

The Biden campaign is using three tactics as its closing strategy before the election – deflect, demonize and demoralize – which “The Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham said is a warning of how his administration would lead.

Ingraham said the leftist media assisted Biden in deflecting the fact that Mike Pence won the vice presidential debate against Sen. Kamala Harris.

“She’s the tough former prosecutor who rose to prominence on her wit and grit, and when she gets in trouble, she’s suddenly the damsel in distress being mansplained by the mean Mike Pence,” Ingraham said.

Other attempts at deflection explain Biden’s refusal to answer questions, such as the ominous threat of packing the Supreme Court, she said. The former vice president has also been deflecting legitimate questions by dodging debates.

TRUMP BLASTS BIDEN OVER SILENCE ON COURT-PACKING QUESTION, PREDICTS DEM WON'T LAST THREE MONTHS IN OFFICE

“Biden knows that court-packing is very unpopular and unprecedented,” she said. “So he just punts the question. Yet, if Trump doesn’t give his minute by minute blood oxygen reading to the jackals in the White House press corps, they pounce.”

The Democrats have a history of demonizing the Trump administration, most recently criticizing the president for recovering from COVID-19. All while Biden “greenlit” disrespect for Trump at the last debate by referring to him as a “clown” and telling him to “shut up.”

“The left has encouraged the disrespect of any and all authority, especially the president,” Ingraham said. “They demonize Trump because they can’t sell Biden… In the end, you’re choosing between liberty or lockdowns. Between law and order or chaos.”

Ingraham revealed that Democrats have attempted to demoralize voters and the election by suppressing turnout and citing “lousy” polls indicating a Biden lead. And if the polls don’t work, she said, fear-mongering via coronavirus has been the recent fallback.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They want COVID to dominate your thinking so that you forget about what life was like before pandemic,” she explained. “Keeping you hopeless means keeping you helpless and dependent on government. That’s not who we are as Americans."