Ingraham blasts Biden's 'big climate con' as 'attack' on American workers

"The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham mapped out the imminent downfall to President Biden's climate plan after revealing his agenda at Thursday's global climate summit. The host pointed out that the president’s plan will only provide jobs for China while driving gas prices and taxes higher for Americans.

INGRAHAM: This is truly sick. Thousands of American workers are going to be leaving their once good-paying jobs in the oil & gas industry to go traveling around the country, capping off the very wells that used to put their kids through college? That’ll be great! Biden’s climate agenda is going to create millions of jobs, all right... in China!

Meanwhile, Biden is engaged in his own form of torture, by slowly hollowing out industries that American families have depended on for jobs and affordable energy — putting millions of non-slave labor jobs in America out of business. Climate radicals demanded that Biden block the Keystone Pipeline, and he rolled right over. It was a cruel attack on thousands of American workers.

Now you add to that the idiotic decision to ban new oil and gas lease sales and all the drilling on federal lands, and you have an economic catastrophe on the horizon for our country just when we need relief the most after this pandemic.

