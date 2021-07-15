Ingraham: Biden, Bernie Sanders morphing into one president; working overtime to ‘obliterate’ strong economy

President Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ socialist agendas are hardly recognizable from one another, "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham argued during her Thursday monologue.

"Now we see that suburban, more moderate Democrats, well, those people were all duped," she said. "It didn’t matter which man won. The policies and the direction we would take would be the same."

Biden adhering to the hard left was always a strong possibility, Ingraham reminded, and progressives are "thrilled" with his new trillion-dollar spending plan.

"It’s going to go down as the most anti-capitalist, anti-growth, anti-free market piece of legislation ever voted on in the history of America," she said.

Ingraham called the budget to spend on amnesty for illegal immigrants and universal Pre-K "literally insane" especially when the U.S. economy is thriving more than any other nation in the G-7 post-pandemic.

"And these people are working overtime to obliterate it all."

The host explained that every bullet point on the list ends up becoming income redistribution which means higher taxes on the rich, fully embracing European-style socialism. During a visit to the White House, Ingraham said, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was "loving" finally having a president who allows her to call the shots.

"Today’s Democrats have concluded that American-style free-market capitalism is dangerous for the climate and for the global order," she said. "So Democrats see American prosperity and wealth creation as a threat. Not as an accomplishment."