Ingraham: Biden administration practicing 'cruel cronyism and heartless indifference' to working people

Three weeks into President Biden's term of office, "many of our fellow Americans are being made to suffer" under his anti-business policies," Laura Ingraham told viewers Wednesday.

"Biden's Keystone [Pipeline cancellation] decision alone will kill an estimated 11,000 jobs this year," said "The Ingraham Angle" host, "but don't worry, America. All those brand new green jobs Biden promised you are coming any day now."

Ingraham emphasized that thousands of Americans "are now frantically worrying about how they're going to pay their bills, but Biden's team doesn't give a rat's you- know-what about them.

"But we know what Biden and his handlers do care about," she went on, "catering to their rich donors and enriching their sleazy family members.

"Compare the fortunes of the Keystone families to Joe's son, Hunter," Ingraham stated. "Well, the Keystone workers have work experience and relevant skills, but Hunter, with zero talent or relevant skills, was paid millions to sit on the board of Burisma while his dad spearheaded Obama's Ukraine efforts. He cashed in on the Biden name, which he readily admitted."

Ingraham went on to note that Hunter Biden and his family recently moved into "a $25,000-per-month luxury home rental in Venice, Calif. -- no sign that he's fretting about covering his bills." She added that the president's son recently secured "a $2 million advance for a new book deal with Simon and Schuster.

"Do you think one of those Keystone workers could land a book deal for a fraction of that advance?" she asked. "Of course not."

"The Trump administration fought for the sort of people who worked on the Keystone pipeline," Ingraham reminded viewers, "but to Joe Biden and his team, most Americans are racists who are destroying the planet. To the Biden team, our working people are disposable and dispensable.

"Meanwhile, the folks with connections, they're buried in Benjamins. Under the Biden administration, the privileged few, Biden's family, Wall Street plutocrats, Big Tech billionaires and hard-left special interest groups like BLM, they're going to get paid big. That's not compassionate, it's not caring, it's cruel cronyism and heartless indifference to the working people of this country."