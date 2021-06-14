Ingraham: America gets stiffed and our taxpayers pick up the bill

Laura Ingraham highlighted President Joe Biden's blunders across the G-7 Summit, Monday on "The Ingraham Angle," while the mainstream media continued to gush over the trip abroad.

The press noted that Biden was acting like a "traditional" American president and the world preferred that. Ingraham took issue with the coverage saying, "Of course that’s the way ‘the world’ prefers it. Nations like France and Germany prefer Biden because, with him, they have outsized leverage. They’ll get most of what they want and give up nothing. Meanwhile, America gets stiffed and our taxpayers pick up the bill."

Ingraham continued to criticize the media and Democrats for using generalities to describe what the G-7 plan really looks like.

"They don’t want you to know what’s actually in the 25-page G-7 communique that Biden ended up agreeing to. Now, why don't they want you to know what's in it if it's such a great accomplishment?" Ingraham asked. "Because it’s a sovereignty-killing, prosperity-destroying series of policy pronouncements that would never get past our own Congress."

Listing off the "low-lights" of the agreement, Ingraham highlighted vaccine passports slamming the move as "ominous." Another policy agreement Ingraham took issue with was green transportation, as the G-7 leaders look to transition away from diesel and petrol cars sales in favor of "zero-emission vehicles"

"Biden reaffirmed his commitment to the goal of 'Net Zero' carbon emissions ‘across all sectors of our economies and societies,'" Ingraham said, warning the move will destroy jobs.

Ingraham also noted the G-7 document included a section for handling gender issues.

"Of course no Biden buy-in would be complete without a nod to the gender fluidity crowd. The document pretends to safeguard ‘women’s and girls’ empowerment,’ while at the same time 'supporting diversity, including of sexual orientations and gender identities.'" Ingraham continued, "This is ‘The Angle’ shorthand for you, boys and men should be able to play and even dominate girls and women’s athletics. Three manly cheers for girl power!"

Ingraham slammed Biden and the European leaders for "going out of their way" to not offend China and failing to even mention the Uighur population currently imprisoned by the regime.

"This is a complete abdication to China, they are celebrating tonight, it is a total failure on the part of Joe Biden."