Inflation 'not all' Putin's fault: Fox News host Howard Kurtz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Howard Kurtz asserted that record-high inflation under President Biden is "not all Putin's fault" Friday on "Special Report."

BIDEN SAYS HE WON'T ASK SAUDI LEADERS TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION, BLAMES 'RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA' FOR PRICES

KURTZ: I haven't heard a Democratic politician say "Russia, Russia, Russia" this much since the Mueller investigation. And it's not all Putin's fault. Budget-busting burgers are a surefire way to remind people how far the inflation problem has spread. I got hungry watching that barbecue segment, by the way. This is the number one midterm issue by far. And Biden has very limited tools to change it by November. And then you've got the airline prices up about 40% and the terrible thousands and thousands of cancelations, as we showed earlier, which has made flying such a miserable experience. Plus, sticker shock every time you pass the gas station. So it dwarfs any other issue domestically.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW: