Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Inflation 'not all' Putin's fault: Fox News host Howard Kurtz

He reacts to Biden blaming Russia for record inflation

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
It's not all Putin's fault: Kurtz Video

It's not all Putin's fault: Kurtz

Fox News host Howard Kurtz reveals the top midterm issue 'by far' and how many tools President Biden has to address it on the 'Special Report' All-Star panel.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Howard Kurtz asserted that record-high inflation under President Biden is "not all Putin's fault" Friday on "Special Report."

BIDEN SAYS HE WON'T ASK SAUDI LEADERS TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION, BLAMES 'RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA' FOR PRICES

KURTZ: I haven't heard a Democratic politician say "Russia, Russia, Russia" this much since the Mueller investigation. And it's not all Putin's fault. Budget-busting burgers are a surefire way to remind people how far the inflation problem has spread. I got hungry watching that barbecue segment, by the way. This is the number one midterm issue by far. And Biden has very limited tools to change it by November. And then you've got the airline prices up about 40% and the terrible thousands and thousands of cancelations, as we showed earlier, which has made flying such a miserable experience. Plus, sticker shock every time you pass the gas station. So it dwarfs any other issue domestically. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

It's all going to come down to gas prices: Ortagus Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.