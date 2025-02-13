Independent voters agree with Trump on transgender policies, focus group shows

Republican and independent voters in a Fox News Digital focus group reacted positively to President Donald Trump's executive actions targeting transgender ideology in America's sports and other institutions.

The focus group of 156 voters across the political aisle watched a video clip of the president signing his executive order, "Keeping men out of women's sports," on Feb. 5.

Trump said, "Actions were taken today are the latest in a sweeping effort to reclaim our culture and our laws from the radical left crusade against biological reality."

"On day one, I made it official, and I'm making it official policy of the United States government that there is, you know, two genders. We have two genders. What might they be? Man and woman, Right? Male and female. Male and female. Can't think of too many others, but it's pretty amazing," he said.

"I rescinded federal funds, too, and this is so important, to any program that promotes transgender ideology using taxpayer dollars. We're not going to do it. We're not going to do it. And last week I effectively banned the chemical castration and surgical mutilation of minor children."

After Trump referred to two genders and his action to strip federal funding for transgender surgeries, Democratic voters' approval remained steady, but Republican and independent voters' approval steadily climbed, according to the Fox News Dial.

President of Maslansky + Partners Lee Carter, who conducted the focus group for Fox News Digital, remarked, "Even Democrats mostly agree!"

"For anyone who is hysterical and thinks this resonates because people are transphobic — that is not it at all," she added.

"People believe a few things: 1. Children need to be children. 2. If you are too young to have a beer or get a tattoo you are too young to make this decision. 3. Common Sense needs to prevail. 4. Our tax money shouldn’t fund it," Carter continued.

One focus group member said, "Finally, something that makes sense. Taking away government money for things we shouldn't be involved in was one of the best things Trump has ever done."

The group also reacted to a video of Trump discussing his initial executive orders challenging diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and gender ideology in American institutions during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 23.

"With the recent yet somewhat unexpected great Supreme Court decision just made, America will once again become a merit-based country," Trump said. "You have to hear that word 'merit-based country.'"

"And I've made it official, an official policy of the United States that there are only two genders, male and female, and we will have no men participating in women's sports and transgender operations, which, became the rage will occur very rarely. Finally, as we restore common sense in America, we're moving quickly to bring back strength and peace and stability abroad," he continued.

Republican and independent voters' approval shot up when Trump brought up making America once again a "merit-based country." After he declared a ban on male athletes in women's sports and transgender medical operations, both groups' approval steadily increased.

Democratic voters' approval remained level, dipping slightly during his remarks about gender ideology, according to a Fox News Dial.

Carter found the groups' reaction "fascinating."

"Look at the strength of reactions to ‘merit-based’ and ‘common sense’," she remarked.

One focus group member said, "He may be a rude dude, but I love his thoughts and how much common sense he is making! Love this!"

A total of 156 voters participated in the Fox News Digital focus group. Seventy-five Democratic voters participated, along with 49 Republican voters and 32 independent voters.

Trump has signed 63 executive orders since his inauguration, according to a count from Fox News, which far surpasses the rate of any presidential predecessors during their first weeks in office.

According to a Marquette Law School Poll national survey released on Wednesday, Trump's most popular executive action with Americans is his order having the federal government recognize only two sexes — male and female.

Sixty-three percent of adults nationwide supported the move, with just 37% opposed, the survey indicates.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.