Incoming 'border czar' Tom Homan previews 'well-planned' deportation operations after inauguration

With less than two days until President-elect Donald Trump returns to office, incoming "border czar" Tom Homan shared a glimpse of the administration's deportation plans to tackle the border crisis and illegal immigration.

The incoming Trump administration is eyeing immigration arrests of illegal immigrants across the country as soon as day one, as top officials say they are ready to "take the handcuffs off" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"They're going to be targeted enforcement operations," Homan said on "Fox News Live" on Saturday.

"When ICE goes out, they're going to know exactly who they're looking for, pretty much where they'll find them. It's a well-planned operation. They'll know possibly who's in the household, including children. This is a well-planned enforcement operation."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the administration is planning a large-scale raid in Chicago on Tuesday, targeting those with criminal backgrounds in particular.

"President Trump has been clear from day one, from the campaign on to today, that he's going to secure the border and he's going to have the deportation operation. There has to be consequences for violating our laws," Homan told host Mike Emanuel.

"President Trump's had it. He has no patience. We're going to start this operation. We're going to fulfill the mandate the American people gave him."

The administration has promised a mass deportation operation, as well as increased border security. Officials have said they intend to target those with criminal histories and convictions, but have also stressed that they will potentially arrest anyone in the United States illegally. There are currently more than 7 million individuals on ICE's non-detained docket.

"We're going to get back to the most secure border in my lifetime that President Trump had during his first administration, but this time, we're going to finish the job. When you secure the border, you save lives," Homan argued.

Homan also addressed expected pushback from "sanctuary" cities that refuse to allow state and local law enforcement to honor ICE detainers — requests that ICE be notified when illegal immigrants in custody are being released.

"How many young women have to be raped and murdered and burned alive until the sanctuary cities understand this? It's about public safety," Homan said. "Every elected official, whether you're a mayor or a governor or on the city council, your number-one responsibility is to protect your own community. Help us. Come to the table and help us. We're not asking you to be immigration officers. We're asking to help make your communities safer by those who are here illegally."

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report.